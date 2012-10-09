FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 10
October 9, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>North Korea says its rockets can hit U.S. mainland 
>S.Korea's KDIC plans $235 mln KEPCO stake sale     
>S.Korea, Japan to end expanded currency swap deal  
            
    MARKETS
>KOSPI edge down as large caps ease                 
>S.Korea won up in line with euro; bonds flat       
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology
after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as
worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings. 
    * Global equities and the euro fell on Tuesday on concerns
over the U.S. earnings outlook and a stark warning from the IMF
about global growth, while oil jumped on escalating tensions in
the Middle East. 
    * Oil prices jumped on Tuesday, reversing two sessions of
losses, as escalating turmoil on the border of Turkey and Syria
heightened concerns of a supply disruption in a tense Middle
East. 
    * South Korean stocks pared early gains to close slightly
lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark index weighed down by
heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai
Motor. 
     
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > SK Telecom Co Ltd signed a memorandum of
understanding with Bell Labs to conduct research on big data
platform and next-generation technologies. 

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
