S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 11

> The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as the latest earnings season got under way. * Global shares fell for a third day on Wednesday as corporate warnings of slower growth underscored concerns about a sluggish world economy, while oil prices slipped despite worries about the security of Middle East crude supplies. * Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Wednesday as ongoing concerns about the economy and a weak kick-off to the earnings season weighed on stock markets. * South Korean shares retreated, led by a slump in Samsung Electronics following brokerage downgrades of Intel that sparked a sell-off of U.S. technology firms overnight. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Superior Essex Communications LP announced that it completed construction of a power cable plant in the U.S. state of North Carolina.