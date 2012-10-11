FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 12
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 11, 2012 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>US court clears Samsung phone, hands Apple setback 
>S.Korea c.bank cuts rates, seen on hold for while  
>Google in industry's "defining fight" with Apple   
     
    MARKETS
>KOSPI tumble to one-month low in weeklong loss     
>S.Korea won pares losses on exporters, rate cut    

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by
a sign of improvement in the labour market were erased in part
by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court
ruling. 
    * The euro made its first gain in four days on Thursday
after the IMF said euro zone economies should have more time to
cut budget deficits. 
    * Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in
weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while
maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for
Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high. 
    * South Korean shares continued their week-long fall on
Thursday as investors remained pessimistic about the global
economic outlook. 
     
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Lotte Engineering & Construction Co Ltd won a $
550 million order to build a diesel power plant in Jordan. 
        
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 
    

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.