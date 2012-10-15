S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 16

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Amazon in talks to buy TI mobile chip arm-paper >S.Korea doubles 2013 emissions reduction target >Brent slips to $114 as demand outlook worsens MARKETS >KOSPI hit one-month low ahead of earnings >S.Korea won edges up on firm yuan; foreigners lift MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations. * Global stocks rose on Monday on upbeat U.S. data and earnings and on bets Spain was close to asking for a bailout, but the lack of details on Madrid's next move kept the euro flat. * Brent crude prices rallied on support from North Sea production delays and skepticism about an offer from Iran to negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment that put pressure on oil prices during the session. * South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in more than a month on Monday, dragged down by automakers on expectations of poor third-quarter earnings to be released later this month. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)