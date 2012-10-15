FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 16
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 15, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES  
>Amazon in talks to buy TI mobile chip arm-paper    
>S.Korea doubles 2013 emissions reduction target    
>Brent slips to $114 as demand outlook worsens      
    
    MARKETS
>KOSPI hit one-month low ahead of earnings          
>S.Korea won edges up on firm yuan; foreigners lift 

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's
losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply
exceeded expectations. 
    * Global stocks rose on Monday on upbeat U.S. data and
earnings and on bets Spain was close to asking for a bailout,
but the lack of details on Madrid's next move kept the euro
flat. 
    * Brent crude prices rallied on support from North Sea
production delays and skepticism about an offer from Iran to
negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment that
put pressure on oil prices during the session. 
    * South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in more
than a month on Monday, dragged down by automakers on
expectations of poor third-quarter earnings to be released later
this month.    
        
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 
    

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.