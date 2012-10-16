FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 17
October 16, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES 
>Best Buy to sell its own tablet for $239-$259      
>Europe monthly car sales fall at fastest pace in yr 
    
    MARKETS
>South Korean exporters rally on positive U.S. data 
>S.Korea won near 1-year high on U.S. earnings      

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from Johnson
& Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes for the
rest of the U.S. reporting season. 
    * World shares rose for a second day on Tuesday and the euro
gained against the U.S. dollar as concern over U.S. corporate
earnings eased and German economic data improved. 
    * Brent crude prices fell as the front-month November
contract expired ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to
show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week. 
    * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, with exporters the
biggest gainers.    
   
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Korea South-East Power Co Ltd and KDB Daewoo
Securities have been selected as co-developers of the world's
largest biomass power plant, which is to be built in the United
Kingdom.
    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
