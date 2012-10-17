S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 18

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Chip gear maker ASML buys Cymer for $2.5 bln >Brazil's Batista to buy more OSX stock; shares jump >Germany chops 2013 growth forecast on euro crisis >EU, U.S. to negotiate free-trade deal from 2013 >Ssangyong enters India, sees big opportunity MARKETS >KOSPI rises 0.7 pct to highest close since Oct 9 >S.Korean won gains for 5th day, near 1-yr high MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 rose for a third consecutive day on Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue. * Global stocks rose for a third day and the euro hit a one-month high on Wednesday, helped by brighter prospects for resolving Spain's debt woes, while better-than-expected housing data and gains among financials lifted most U.S. equities. * Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles kept tepid global demand for petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about supply disruptions limited losses. * South Korean shares had their highest close in six sessions on Wednesday, following a strong overnight performance by U.S. markets. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LG Electronics Inc said its smartphone, Optimus G, is now on sale in the United States through mobile operator AT&T Inc. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report