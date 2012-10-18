FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 19
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 18, 2012 / 10:57 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES 
>US charges S.Korea's Kolon with trade secrets theft 
>Nokia posts loss, future hinges on new Lumia sales 
>Richard Li nears $2 bln buy of ING units           
>South Korea wins Security Council seat             
    
    MARKETS
>KOSPI nudge up on China relief; shipbuilders gain  
>S.Korea won edges up to mark 6-day rally;bonds down 

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit
hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released
prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors. 
    * Global shares dipped on Thursday, weighed down by a late
decline on Wall Street, although a European benchmark hit a
15-month closing high as tension surrounding the euro zone's
debt crisis continued to ease. 
    * Oil prices fell on Thursday on the approaching restart of
a North Sea oil field and weak U.S. jobless claims data, but
pared losses after news a pipeline carrying Canadian crude oil
to the United States had shut. 
    * Seoul shares eked out a 0.2 percent rise to their highest
close in seven sessions on Thursday, buoyed after Chinese data
did not offer any negative surprises and as beaten-down
shipbuilders regained ground.    
  
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
 
    >BMW Korea said it released the new 1 Series, which is
equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and twin
power turbo diesel engines. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.