S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 22

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea picked as HQ of U.N. Green Climate Fund >Weak battery car sales cloud LG-Renault plant talks >Yahoo to exit South Korea in first Asian pullout >POSCO to lift Indonesia investment to $11 bln >N.Korea says to fire on South if leaflets dropped MARKETS >Foreign investor selling leads KOSPI down >S.Korea won strengthens for a 7th straight day; MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day since late June after Dow components General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health, added to a disappointing earnings season. * World stocks and crude oil fell on Friday as investors took a dim view of U.S. corporate earnings after General Electric and McDonald's disappointed, while Europe's debt crisis and ongoing concerns about global growth also weighed on sentiment. * Brent crude prices fell on Friday for the fourth straight session, dragged down by fresh global economic concerns and expectations a major Canadian crude oil pipeline to the United States would restart on schedule. * South Korean shares slipped on Friday after weaker results from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp prompted a sell-off by foreign investors. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co's temporary workers' union is on strike for a fourth straight day and plans to stage an all-out strike on Friday. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)