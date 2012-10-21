FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 22
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
October 21, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES 
>S.Korea picked as HQ of U.N. Green Climate Fund    
>Weak battery car sales cloud LG-Renault plant talks 
   
>Yahoo to exit South Korea in first Asian pullout   
>POSCO to lift Indonesia investment to $11 bln      
>N.Korea says to fire on South if leaflets dropped  
    
    MARKETS
>Foreign investor selling leads KOSPI down          
>S.Korea won strengthens for a 7th straight day;    

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day
since late June after Dow components General Electric and
McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health,
added to a disappointing earnings season. 
    * World stocks and crude oil fell on Friday as investors
took a dim view of U.S. corporate earnings after General
Electric and McDonald's disappointed, while Europe's debt crisis
and ongoing concerns about global growth also weighed on
sentiment. 
    * Brent crude prices fell on Friday for the fourth straight
session, dragged down by fresh global economic concerns and
expectations a major Canadian crude oil pipeline to the United
States would restart on schedule. 
    * South Korean shares slipped on Friday after weaker results
from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp prompted a 
sell-off by foreign investors.    
  
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Motor Co's temporary workers' union is
on strike for a fourth straight day and plans to stage an
all-out strike on Friday. 
 
    
 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)

