S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 23

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >GM seeks to gain complete control of S. Korea unit >S.Korea bans propaganda leaflet launch to North >After halt, S.Korea resumes Iranian oil imports >Obama faces tough call on Iran oil sanctions MARKETS >KOSPI dips; early losses pared on bargain-hunting >S.Korea won snaps 7-day winning streak; bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat after a late bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations. * Global stocks faltered on weak corporate results and outlooks, while the euro gained after a regional vote in Spain was seen as moving a solution to the euro zone debt crisis one step closer. * Oil prices fell as economic concerns and expected production and pipeline restarts weighed on crude futures and offset support from fears the turmoil in the Middle East may threaten the region's supply. * South Korean shares ended slightly lower on Monday, with bargain-hunting helping pare early steep losses. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > South Korea's Hyundai Rotem signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia Railways to supply railroad cars for the next five years.