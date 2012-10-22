FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 23
October 22, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES 
>GM seeks to gain complete control of S. Korea unit 
>S.Korea bans propaganda leaflet launch to North    
>After halt, S.Korea resumes Iranian oil imports    
>Obama faces tough call on Iran oil sanctions       
        
    MARKETS
>KOSPI dips; early losses pared on bargain-hunting  
>S.Korea won snaps 7-day winning streak; bonds down 

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat after a
late bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting
corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations.
 
    * Global stocks faltered on weak corporate results and
outlooks, while the euro gained after a regional vote in Spain
was seen as moving a solution to the euro zone debt crisis one 
step closer. 
    * Oil prices fell as economic concerns and expected
production and pipeline restarts weighed on crude futures and
offset support from fears the turmoil in the Middle East may
threaten the region's supply. 
    * South Korean shares ended slightly lower on Monday, with
bargain-hunting helping pare early steep losses.    
  
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > South Korea's Hyundai Rotem signed a Memorandum of
Understanding with Russia Railways to supply railroad cars for
the next five years.

    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
