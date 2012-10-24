FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 25
October 24, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
     TOP STORIES
>China's ZTE to post first loss as margins bleed    
>Dominance of U.S. corn in Asia shaken by drought   
>Investors fret over Hyundai's long-term growth     
>Nintendo profit outlook weakens before Wii U launch 
>SK Hynix in smaller-than-expected loss             
>LG Elec boosts smartphone sales as rivals fade     

    MARKETS
>KOSPI ticks down, but China, Q3 results support    
>S.Korea won cuts back losses on China PMI          

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as
investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate
results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its
stimulus plan until the job market improves. 
    * Global shares fell as investors soured on another round of
underwhelming corporate results, while the euro slipped on signs
the euro zone is heading toward a deeper recession than
previously feared. 
    * Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session
as rising U.S. crude inventories and weak euro zone data offset
supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a
recovery. 
    * South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in nearly
seven weeks on Wednesday, but the losses were capped by positive
China data and better-than expected results from heavyweights,
SK Hynix and LG Electronics.    
  
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > LG CNS Co Ltd, a Korea-based provider of
information technology services, said it won 140 billion won
($127 million) order to build a mobile service network for a
mass-rapid-transit system in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 
    
 ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

