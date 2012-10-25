FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 26
#Communications Equipment
October 25, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
     TOP STORIES
>Hyundai beats Europe slump; concerns over growth   
>Pernod cautious on full-year as Asia slows         
>South Korea Oct consumer sentiment at 9-mth low    
>Woongjin agrees to complete $1.1bn Coway stake sale 
    
    
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won rises above key level                  
>KOSPI snap four-day loss on Hyundai Motor results  

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another
uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak
business spending keeping investors wary. 
    * Shares on major world markets rose slightly on Thursday on
better-than-expected corporate earnings and economic data while
the dollar rallied to a four-year high against the yen on
expectations Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week.
 
    * Brent crude futures edged higher on Thursday after seven
straight sessions of losses, as the threat of Hurricane Sandy to
East Coast gasoline and heating oil supplies lifted markets. 
 
    * South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday after
Hyundai Motor Co reported third quarter earnings
that met market expectations.    
  
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hanwha Corp launched Hanwha Q.Cells, the
world's third largest solar manufacturer on Thursday.
      
    
 ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
