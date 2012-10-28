FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 29
October 28, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
     TOP STORIES
>Apple's weak margin outlook surprises analysts    
 >Ericsson seeks more cost cuts as slowdown bites   
 
>LG Display posts first profit in 2 years on phone  
>iPad sales disappoint, Street eyes the holidays    
>Samsung posts $7.4 bln profit                      
>South Korea's Q3 growth dips, recovery seen slow   
        
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won's advance curbed by official concerns  
>KOSPI fall 1.72 pct to seven-week low              

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from
moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple,
lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently
battered by disappointing results. 
    * Shares on major markets ended little changed on Friday as
weak corporate earnings offset better U.S. economic data, though
investors remained concerned about slowing global growth. 
 
    * Brent oil rose a second day on Friday, recovering from an
early decline as supportive U.S. economic data coupled with
North Sea and Nigerian production problems yielded some relief
from concerns about Spain and tepid global demand. 
    * South Korean shares fell to their lowest close since Sept.
6 on Friday in spite of record quarterly profit from heavyweight
Samsung Electronics, thanks mainly to concerns that the won's
strength and slowing demand will hurt the country's exporters. 
    
  
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > LG Electronics Inc said that it rolled out its
84-inch Ultra HD TV in the U.S. market.
    > SK C&C Co Ltd said it plans to begin
e-commerce business in rural areas in China. 
    
 ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
