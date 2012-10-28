S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 29

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple's weak margin outlook surprises analysts >Ericsson seeks more cost cuts as slowdown bites >LG Display posts first profit in 2 years on phone >iPad sales disappoint, Street eyes the holidays >Samsung posts $7.4 bln profit >South Korea's Q3 growth dips, recovery seen slow MARKETS >S.Korea won's advance curbed by official concerns >KOSPI fall 1.72 pct to seven-week low MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple, lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently battered by disappointing results. * Shares on major markets ended little changed on Friday as weak corporate earnings offset better U.S. economic data, though investors remained concerned about slowing global growth. * Brent oil rose a second day on Friday, recovering from an early decline as supportive U.S. economic data coupled with North Sea and Nigerian production problems yielded some relief from concerns about Spain and tepid global demand. * South Korean shares fell to their lowest close since Sept. 6 on Friday in spite of record quarterly profit from heavyweight Samsung Electronics, thanks mainly to concerns that the won's strength and slowing demand will hurt the country's exporters. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LG Electronics Inc said that it rolled out its 84-inch Ultra HD TV in the U.S. market. > SK C&C Co Ltd said it plans to begin e-commerce business in rural areas in China. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)