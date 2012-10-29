FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 30
October 29, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
     TOP STORIES
>Advanced Micro adopts smartphone technology        
>Microsoft says Windows 8 demand outpaces Windows 7 
>CJ Hellovision raises $267 mln in S.Korea's top IPO 
>Honda cuts FY profit f'cast as China backlash hits 
>China Telecom, Unicom to narrow 3G gap with iPhone5 
>Japan Renesas posts smaller than expected Q2 loss  
       
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won at fresh 1-yr high, advances difficult 
>KOSPI closes flat near 7-week low as autos weigh   

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stock index futures fell in a shortened session on
Monday and cash equity trading was canceled as powerful
Hurricane Sandy bore down on the U.S. East Coast, closing equity
trading for Tuesday. 
    * U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures gained while U.S.
Treasuries also rose on Monday, as economic worries over
Hurricane Sandy fueled safe-haven buying in thin trading as the
powerful storm began to batter the U.S. East Coast. 
    * U.S. gasoline futures rallied while benchmark crude oil
prices dipped on Monday as Hurricane Sandy slowed East Coast
fuel deliveries to a crawl, with major refineries shut,
pipelines idle and ports closed. 
    * Seoul shares closed flat on Monday, struggling near a
seven-week low, as gains in LG Display and other
tech stocks were offset by losses in automakers such as Kia
Motors.    
  
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
 
    >Daesung Group announced that it received an order worth US
$10 million to build solar power plants in Ecuador.    
    
 ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
