FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea- Market Factors to watch on Oct 31
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 30, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea- Market Factors to watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>S.Korea to inspect FX trading as won strengthens   
>China steel sector to improve slightly in Q4       
       
    MARKETS
>Bargain hunters shore up S.Korean shares           
>S.Korea won at 13-month high on exporters          

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * World shares rose modestly in subdued trading on Tuesday
as investors and traders readied for U.S. markets to reopen
after a massive storm that wrought destruction across the
eastern United States. 
    * U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures slid on Tuesday,
pulling back from pre-Hurricane Sandy gains as several key East
Coast refineries and pipelines restored operations and traders
bet on an enormous hit to demand for fuel. 
    * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as local institutions
hunted for bargains among large cap stocks, with automakers the
top performers.    
  
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
 ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.