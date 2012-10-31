S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 1

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Noble, POSCO drop $1.2 bln bid for Arrium > Panasonic sees $9.6 bln net loss, hit by writedown > Toshiba cuts forecast on global economy worries > S.Korean protest player finally gets soccer medal > RIM starts carrier testing on BlackBerry 10 device > Sony, Sharp in turnaround battle MARKETS > Seoul shares end higher on firm data > S.Korea won at fresh 14-mth high MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day closure since the late 19th century. * U.S. gasoline futures prices rose on Wednesday on concerns about East Coast supply shortages as the energy sector struggled to restore operations disrupted by massive storm Sandy. * South Korean shares rose for a third day in a row on Wednesday, with investors encouraged by September industrial output data that rose for the first time in four months, while speculation over possible takeover targets put small-cap drugmakers in play. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)