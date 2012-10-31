FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 1
#Communications Equipment
October 31, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
> Noble, POSCO drop $1.2 bln bid for Arrium         
> Panasonic sees $9.6 bln net loss, hit by writedown 
> Toshiba cuts forecast on global economy worries   
> S.Korean protest player finally gets soccer medal 
> RIM starts carrier testing on BlackBerry 10 device 
> Sony, Sharp in turnaround battle                  

   MARKETS
> Seoul shares end higher on firm data              
> S.Korea won at fresh 14-mth high                  

   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday
after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm
Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day
closure since the late 19th century. 
    * U.S. gasoline futures prices rose on Wednesday on concerns
about East Coast supply shortages as the energy sector struggled
to restore operations disrupted by massive storm Sandy. 
    * South Korean shares rose for a third day in a row on
Wednesday, with investors encouraged by September industrial
output data that rose for the first time in four months, while
speculation over possible takeover targets put small-cap
drugmakers in play.    
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
 ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

