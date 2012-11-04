FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 5
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 4, 2012 / 11:10 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
>Hyundai, Kia overstated mileage on some cars       
>North Korea says proud of its human rights record  
>POSCO consortium open to resuming Arrium bid       
>Microsoft vs Google trial raises concerns          
   
>Apple iPad mini draws New Yorkers;crowds thin      
    
   MARKETS
>South Korea won rises for 5th straight week       
>KOSPI post biggest gain in seven weeks            


   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks ended a storm-shortened trading week with a
sell-off, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a
stronger-than-expected payrolls report. 
    * Global stocks and crude oil retreated even after a U.S.
employment report surpassed expectations, as investors looked
beyond the U.S. presidential election to anaemic outlook for
global economic growth. 
    * Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on
Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers
to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out
some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by
superstorm Sandy. 
    * South Korean shares climbed the most in seven weeks on
Friday, spurred by tech firms on expectations of greater demand
for their products as data point to further stabilisation in the
U.S. economy.  

IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has scrapped its
plan to create a joint venture with German lighting group Osram
to produce light emitting diodes (LED). 
        
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 


 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.