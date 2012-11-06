S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 7

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >AT&T Nokia Windows phone priced to undercut rivals >GM will not build next-generation Cruze in S.Korea >S.Korea widens nuclear probe, risks power cuts >US-led US-Asia pact spurs China's Asian trade bloc >Apple sells 3 million iPads over first weekend MARKETS >S.Korea won rises slightly on stock market rally >South Korean shares rise on blue-chip bets MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as some investors bet that Republican Mitt Romney could pull off a surprise victory in the presidential vote, citing gains in defense and energy shares. * World stock markets rose on Tuesday as American voters went to the polls, with the U.S. presidential election keeping trade subdued while the euro held steady despite uncertainty over Greece's next financial aid payment. * Oil rose 3 percent on Tuesday, rallying a second straight session and receiving a lift from gains on Wall Street as investors awaited U.S. election results. * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday to a near two-week high as investors looked beyond the imminent outcome of the U.S. presidential election to bet on local blue chips. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > South Korea's trading company Daewoo International Corp held a ceremony to mark the departure of the gas production platform, Topside, which will be used at Myanmar gas fields. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)