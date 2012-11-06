FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 7
November 6, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
>AT&T Nokia Windows phone priced to undercut rivals 
>GM will not build next-generation Cruze in S.Korea 
>S.Korea widens nuclear probe, risks power cuts     
>US-led US-Asia pact spurs China's Asian trade bloc 
>Apple sells 3 million iPads over first weekend     
   
    
   MARKETS
>S.Korea won rises slightly on stock market rally   
>South Korean shares rise on blue-chip bets         
 
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as some investors bet that
Republican Mitt Romney could pull off a surprise victory in the
presidential vote, citing gains in defense and energy
shares. 
    * World stock markets rose on Tuesday as American voters
went to the polls, with the U.S. presidential election keeping
trade subdued while the euro held steady despite uncertainty
over Greece's next financial aid payment. 
    * Oil rose 3 percent on Tuesday, rallying a second straight
session and receiving a lift from gains on Wall Street as
investors awaited U.S. election results. 
    * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday to a near two-week
high as investors looked beyond the imminent outcome of the U.S.
presidential election to bet on local blue chips. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > South Korea's trading company Daewoo International Corp
 held a ceremony to mark the departure of the gas
production platform, Topside, which will be used at Myanmar gas
fields. 
       
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
