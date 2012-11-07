FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 8
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 11:05 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
> South Korea widens nuclear lapses probe           
> US trade panel approves five-year duties on China 
> Apple slides to 5-month low, uncertainty grows    
> Qualcomm revenue beats Street, shares rise        

   MARKETS
> Seoul shares rise to two-week high as Obama wins  
> SKorea won at 14-month high after Obama re-elected 
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The Dow industrials lost more then 300 points in a
sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes
down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as
investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate
and Europe's economic troubles. 
    * Shares on world markets slumped and the euro slid further
on Wednesday as investors worried that the fiscal challenges
facing U.S. President Barack a day after his re-election could
lead to a new recession. 
    * Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as problems
facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened
investor sentiment a day after the re-election of U.S. President
Barack Obama. 
    * South Korean shares rose on Wednesday to their highest
level in two weeks after U.S. President Barack Obama won
re-election, dispelling uncertainty after a choppy trading
session. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > E1 Corp signed a contract with Enterprise
Products Partners LP of the United States to import 18
tons of shale gas annually. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
       
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.