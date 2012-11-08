FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 9
#Communications Equipment
November 8, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
>Nvidia eyes lower quarterly revenue                
>New RIM platform clears U.S. security              
>Deutsche Telekom sticks to dividend plan           
>PC giant Lenovo's next frontier                    
>Qualcomm revenue beats Street, shares rise         

   MARKETS
>KOSPI falls on worries over U.S. fiscal cliff      
>South Korea won down on U.S. fears                 
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more
weakness as worries about Washington's ability to find a timely
solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominate investor thinking in
coming weeks. 
    * Global stocks fell further on Thursday on concerns about a
looming fiscal crisis, while the euro fell to a two-month low
after the European Central Bank refrained from taking more
action despite signs of further economic slowdown. 
    * Crude oil ended higher on Thursday, recovering from a
steep plunge in the previous session, but gains were only modest
as trepidation over Europe's economy and looming negotiations
over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the market. 
    * South Korean shares snapped a two-day winning streak on
Thursday as investors, worried about a looming fiscal crisis in
the United States, lowered their appetite for risk. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS 
    
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > KT Corp won the Best Wi-Fi Service Innovation
Award at the Wi-Fi Industry Awards 2012, local media reported.
       
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

