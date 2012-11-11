FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 12
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 11, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
>S.Korea exports recovering,won rise a worry-fin min 
>S.Korea watching won,but no tightening of rules yet 
>Philips,LG Electronics,others face EU cartel fines 
        
>S.Korea c.bank holds rates, cut seen in early 2013 
>S.Korea finds cracks in control rod tunnels        
    
   MARKETS
>KOSPI edge down as investors focus on U.S. woes    
>S.Korea won ends up on exporters; bond down        
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make up for
what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as
investors turned their attention from the presidential election
to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff." 
    * U.S. stocks and oil prices gained on Friday on a rise in
U.S. consumer sentiment to a more than five-year high,
outweighing gloom that the "fiscal cliff" in the United States
and Europe's economic woes may lead to a world
recession. 
    * Crude oil futures advanced on Friday, boosted by a rise in
U.S. consumer sentiment to a five-year high and upbeat readings
on the Chinese economy, while gasoline futures surged even more
on speculation over delivery problems and tight supplies in
storm-hit New York Harbor. 
    *  South Korean shares ended down on Friday but pared early
losses as investors waited for possible clues to resolving the
looming U.S. fiscal cliff in a statement due later from U.S.
President Barack Obama. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Motor Co completed its new plant in
Brazil on Friday, which can produce a maximum of 150,000
vehicles a year.
    
    > Koo Ja-yeol, chairman of wire and cable maker LS Cable and
System, will serve as the new chairman of LS Group, South
Korea's 13th largest conglomerate. 
     
       
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 

 (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.