S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 13
#Communications Equipment
November 12, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
 >RIM to introduce BlackBerry10 devices on Jan 30  
 >Hong Kong to cut Iranian ships from register      
 >Global deal agreed to fight tobacco smuggling    
 >HTC shares jump after patent settlement with Apple 
   
   MARKETS
 >KOSPI extend losses on U.S. fiscal uncertainty    
 >S.Korea won down as investors expect intervention 
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded
session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what
could be a  drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff." 
 
    * Oil slipped in choppy trading as markets balanced concerns
about U.S. fiscal problems against geopolitical tensions and
strong oil demand in China. 
    * South Korean shares lost ground for a third consecutive
day on Monday, dogged by investor concerns about the risks to
the global economy from the approaching U.S. "fiscal cliff" of
tax hikes and spending cuts. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd released Drive
Link, an in-car smartphone application with easy access to
music, satellite navigation and voice call.
    > Aekyung Petrochemical Co Ltd said it will
enter the refined glycerine business next year. 
       
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
