S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 13

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >RIM to introduce BlackBerry10 devices on Jan 30 >Hong Kong to cut Iranian ships from register >Global deal agreed to fight tobacco smuggling >HTC shares jump after patent settlement with Apple MARKETS >KOSPI extend losses on U.S. fiscal uncertainty >S.Korea won down as investors expect intervention MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff." * Oil slipped in choppy trading as markets balanced concerns about U.S. fiscal problems against geopolitical tensions and strong oil demand in China. * South Korean shares lost ground for a third consecutive day on Monday, dogged by investor concerns about the risks to the global economy from the approaching U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd released Drive Link, an in-car smartphone application with easy access to music, satellite navigation and voice call. > Aekyung Petrochemical Co Ltd said it will enter the refined glycerine business next year. (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)