FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 14
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 13, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
>HTC shares jump after patent settlement with Apple 
>S.Korea court approves Woongjin Coway stake sale   
>Inmet Mining denies takeover talks, shares slide   
>RIM sees BB10 devices in stores soon after launch  
>Advanced Micro hires bank to explore options       
       
   MARKETS
>KOSPI extend losses on U.S. fiscal uncertainty     
>S.Korea won down as investors expect intervention  
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks sold off late in the session on Tuesday, led
by a slide in Microsoft shares, though retailers were a notable
bright spot after Home Depot raised its outlook. 
    * World stocks rose on Tuesday after U.S. markets turned
higher, fuelled by strong results from home improvement retailer
Home Depot, while the euro rose from a more than two-month low
against the dollar. 
    * Brent crude oil fell for a second day on Tuesday over
concerns about lower demand in a well-supplied market and as the
United States and Europe grappled with fragile economies. 
    *  Seoul shares slipped to their lowest close since Sept. 6
on Tuesday as investors remained worried about U.S. fiscal woes
and the uncertain timing for a crucial Greek bailout. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd
 announced it acquired Enpure, a British water
treatment company. 
    > Korea Economic Daily said Kia Motors Corp 
unveiled a new K7 sedan.
       
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 

 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.