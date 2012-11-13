S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 14

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >HTC shares jump after patent settlement with Apple >S.Korea court approves Woongjin Coway stake sale >Inmet Mining denies takeover talks, shares slide >RIM sees BB10 devices in stores soon after launch >Advanced Micro hires bank to explore options MARKETS >KOSPI extend losses on U.S. fiscal uncertainty >S.Korea won down as investors expect intervention MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks sold off late in the session on Tuesday, led by a slide in Microsoft shares, though retailers were a notable bright spot after Home Depot raised its outlook. * World stocks rose on Tuesday after U.S. markets turned higher, fuelled by strong results from home improvement retailer Home Depot, while the euro rose from a more than two-month low against the dollar. * Brent crude oil fell for a second day on Tuesday over concerns about lower demand in a well-supplied market and as the United States and Europe grappled with fragile economies. * Seoul shares slipped to their lowest close since Sept. 6 on Tuesday as investors remained worried about U.S. fiscal woes and the uncertain timing for a crucial Greek bailout. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd announced it acquired Enpure, a British water treatment company. > Korea Economic Daily said Kia Motors Corp unveiled a new K7 sedan. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)