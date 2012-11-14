FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 15
November 14, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
>Ford sees Brazil overcapacity pinching margins     
>New game birds play cuckoo in Nokia's nest         
>Samsung feud engulfs memorial service for founder  
>U.S. military in Asia: when bases aren't bases     
>Intel, Qualcomm may invest $378 mln in Sharp       
 
   MARKETS
>KOSPI ends on tech gain, snaps losing streak       
>S.Korea won at 14-mth high on exporters            
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 slid to its lowest level since late July on
Wednesday, driven by uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations
and an escalation of violence in the Middle East. 
    * Stock markets retreated on Wednesday and a small bid for
safety helped safe-haven U.S. Treasuries erase some losses as
investors waited for progress in approving aid for Greece and in
averting potential U.S. fiscal constraint in early
2013. 
    * Brent oil prices rose more than 1 percent toward $110 a
barrel on Wednesday, snapping a two-day slide as Israel launched
a major offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza,
reinforcing concerns about tensions across the Middle East. 
    * Seoul shares snapped a four-session losing streak on
Wednesday buoyed by technology stocks, but gains were capped by
foreign selling amid uncertainty about the looming U.S. "fiscal
cliff". 

    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

