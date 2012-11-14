S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 15

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Ford sees Brazil overcapacity pinching margins >New game birds play cuckoo in Nokia's nest >Samsung feud engulfs memorial service for founder >U.S. military in Asia: when bases aren't bases >Intel, Qualcomm may invest $378 mln in Sharp MARKETS >KOSPI ends on tech gain, snaps losing streak >S.Korea won at 14-mth high on exporters MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 slid to its lowest level since late July on Wednesday, driven by uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations and an escalation of violence in the Middle East. * Stock markets retreated on Wednesday and a small bid for safety helped safe-haven U.S. Treasuries erase some losses as investors waited for progress in approving aid for Greece and in averting potential U.S. fiscal constraint in early 2013. * Brent oil prices rose more than 1 percent toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping a two-day slide as Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza, reinforcing concerns about tensions across the Middle East. * Seoul shares snapped a four-session losing streak on Wednesday buoyed by technology stocks, but gains were capped by foreign selling amid uncertainty about the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff". Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)