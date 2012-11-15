S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 16

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >GM Korea faces union opposition to Cruze plans >Sony tumbles on convertible bonds issue >RIM: BlackBerry 10 AppWorld to have local flavours MARKETS >KOSPI sink to 3-month-plus low on US fiscal fears >S.Korea won falls on renewed U.S. fiscal fears MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as the prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending changes made investors wary of getting into the water, while retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales. * Global stocks fell for a seventh day after data showed the euro zone entered a recession in the third quarter and on fear of the U.S. "fiscal cliff". * Oil prices fell on Thursday when an increase in U.S. weekly jobless data and disappointing earnings results stoked economic concerns. * Seoul shares slid to their lowest close since August 3 on Thursday as the Middle East conflict battered investor confidence already hurt by concerns about U.S. budget wrangling. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)