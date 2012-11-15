FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 16
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 15, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
   TOP STORIES
>GM Korea faces union opposition to Cruze plans  
>Sony tumbles on convertible bonds issue            
>RIM: BlackBerry 10 AppWorld to have local flavours 
    
   MARKETS
>KOSPI sink to 3-month-plus low on US fiscal fears  
>S.Korea won falls on renewed U.S. fiscal fears     
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as the
prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending
changes made investors wary of getting into the water, while
retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales. 
    * Global stocks fell for a seventh day after data showed the
euro zone entered a recession in the third quarter and on fear
of the U.S. "fiscal cliff". 
    * Oil prices fell on Thursday when an increase in U.S.
weekly jobless data and disappointing earnings results stoked
economic concerns. 
    * Seoul shares slid to their lowest close since August 3 on
Thursday as the Middle East conflict battered investor
confidence already hurt by concerns about U.S. budget wrangling.
 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 

 (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.