S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 13

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >S.Korea import prices fall for sixth month in Feb >POSCO cuts back on Iran steel business >S.Korea to close crude tax loophole >No "smoking gun" from North Korean nuclear test >S.Korean league apologises for fixing scandal MARKETS >KOSPI hits 3-week-low as weaker yen, N.Korea weigh >S.Korea won nearly flat; bonds jump MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of gains to finish at another all-time closing high. * The iconic Dow eked out another all-time record high on Tuesday but global equity markets slid, while the yen rose from a 3-1/2-year low against the U.S. dollar for the first time in a week. * Brent crude prices fell a third straight session in choppy trading on Tuesday, while U.S. oil posted a fourth consecutive gain, tightening the spread between the two contracts to the narrowest since January. * Seoul shares extended losses to a three-week low on Tuesday, as hopes of a U.S. economic recovery were overshadowed by concerns about the weaker Japanese yen and tensions on the Korean Peninsula. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung SDI Co Ltd topped the global market for lithium-ion batteries used in PCs and smartphones for three consecutive years in 2012. (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)