S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 13
March 12, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>S.Korea import prices fall for sixth month in Feb  
>POSCO cuts back on Iran steel business             
>S.Korea to close crude tax loophole                
>No "smoking gun" from North Korean nuclear test    
>S.Korean league apologises for fixing scandal      
  
 
   MARKETS
>KOSPI hits 3-week-low as weaker yen, N.Korea weigh 
>S.Korea won nearly flat; bonds jump                
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a
seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from
technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of
gains to finish at another all-time closing high. 
   * The iconic Dow eked out another all-time record high on
Tuesday but global equity markets slid, while the yen rose from
a 3-1/2-year low against the U.S. dollar for the first time in a
week. 
   * Brent crude prices fell a third straight session in choppy
trading on Tuesday, while U.S. oil posted a fourth consecutive
gain, tightening the spread between the two contracts to the
narrowest since January. 
   * Seoul shares extended losses to a three-week low on
Tuesday, as hopes of a U.S. economic recovery were overshadowed
by concerns about the weaker Japanese yen and tensions on the
Korean Peninsula. 
    

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
      
    > Samsung SDI Co Ltd topped the global market
for lithium-ion batteries used in PCs and smartphones for three
consecutive years in 2012. 
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

