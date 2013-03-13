S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 14

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >S.Korea readies stimulus as economy stagnates >Amazon cuts price of largest Kindle Fire tablet >Google's Android chief Andy Rubin steps down MARKETS >KOSPI edges up, helped by pause in yen weakness >S.Korea won down for fifth day; bonds steady MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow rising for the ninth straight session to another record, buoyed by surprisingly strong retail sales that suggested the economy is gaining momentum. * The dollar climbed to a seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday and the blue chip Dow Jones stock index rose for a ninth straight session to notch yet another record after U.S. retail sales data stoked optimism on the economy. * Brent crude fell on Wednesday on a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories, a firming dollar, and a forecast from the International Energy Agency that oil demand will shrink. * South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday as a slightly stronger Japanese yen encouraged buying in firms such as Samsung Electronics that had lost ground in recent days on concerns over their competitiveness in overseas markets. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)