S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 15

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Bank of Korea holds rates, Park readies stimulus >"Psy Style" scores as rapper readies new song >N.Korea leader oversees artillery fire near islands MARKETS >S.Korea won at 5-mth low on offshore dollar buys >KOKOSPI erase losses, retail buying helps MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow Jones industrial average extended its winning streak to 10 days on Thursday, a string of gains last seen in late 1996, and ended at another record high as investors were encouraged by data showing the labor market's recovery was improving. * The Dow rose for a 10th straight day and the S&P 500 advanced to just shy of an all-time closing high on Thursday in a global equity rally spurred by data that pointed to a stronger U.S. labor market and a steadily improving American economy. * U.S. oil futures rose to the highest settlement price in two weeks on Thursday as data showed an improving U.S. labor market in the world's largest oil consumer. * Seoul stocks ended flat on Thursday, with buying from retail investors helping the market pull back from a 4-week low marked earlier in the day on disappointment that South Korea's central bank had decided to keep interest rates on hold. (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)