FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 20
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
March 19, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>N.Korea elite beat sanction,one plasma TV at a time 
>China fires warning shot at N.Korea banks          
>Samsung working on wristwatch, joins Apple         
>S.Korea to set $9 bln extra budget to revive growth 
 
   MARKETS
>S.Korean won snaps eight-day losing streak         
>KOSPI ends up, bounces from 1-mth low              

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but pared
losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a
proposed tax on bank deposits. 
   * Global stock markets fell on Tuesday, extending the
previous day's decline as investors continued to fret about
Cyprus and the possible effect on the euro zone should the
island nation default and its banking system collapse.
 
   * Brent crude oil fell 2 percent to a three-month low under
$108 a barrel on Tuesday as uncertainty in Cyprus raised concern
about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on energy demand.
 
   * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, as heavyweight Samsung
Electronics outperformed the benchmark on bargain
hunting while concerns over the euro zone, sparked by a bailout
plan for Cyprus, receded. 
    

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
      
    > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that its
OLED TV received the world's first picture quality validation
from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a product safety testing
and certification company.  
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.