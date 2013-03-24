S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 25

SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Samsung, Hyundai in Nigeria LNG carrier ship deals >U.S.hopeful for strong Chinese action on N.Korea >S.Korea defence chief pick quits in new humiliation >New S.Korea fin min want stimulus plan by end-March MARKETS >S.Korean shares sink to 5-week low on yen fears >Won inches down on Cyprus, foreigners; bond rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for just the second time this year. * Global equity markets and the euro advanced on Friday on hopes Cyprus will avert a financial collapse, taking succour from an agreement that shielded Greek banks from the Cypriot crisis and remarks that the island nation was hours away from a bailout. * Brent crude edged higher on Friday while U.S. crude futures jumped more than $1 per barrel, sending the spread between the two contracts to the narrowest level since July. * South Korean shares eased on Friday amid a seventh day of foreign selling over concerns that the yen will weaken further under the new chief of the Bank of Japan. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local media reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > According to a global market research firm NPD Group, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc marked a combined 40.1 percent share of the U.S. market in the first two months of this year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)