S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 25
#Consumer Electronics
March 24, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Samsung, Hyundai in Nigeria LNG carrier ship deals 
>U.S.hopeful for strong Chinese action on N.Korea   
>S.Korea defence chief pick quits in new humiliation 
>New S.Korea fin min want stimulus plan by end-March 
   
   MARKETS
>S.Korean shares sink to 5-week low on yen fears    
>Won inches down on Cyprus, foreigners; bond rise   
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail
out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for
just the second time this year. 
   * Global equity markets and the euro advanced on Friday on
hopes Cyprus will avert a financial collapse, taking succour
from an agreement that shielded Greek banks from the Cypriot
crisis and remarks that the island nation was hours away from a
bailout. 
   * Brent crude edged higher on Friday while U.S. crude futures
jumped more than $1 per barrel, sending the spread between the
two contracts to the narrowest level since July. 
   * South Korean shares eased on Friday amid a seventh day of
foreign selling over concerns that the yen will weaken further
under the new chief of the Bank of Japan. 
    

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local media reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
      
    > According to a global market research firm NPD Group,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc
 marked a combined 40.1 percent share of the U.S.
market in the first two months of this year.

    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
