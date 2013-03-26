FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 27
March 26, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>N.Korea says ready for combat as sanctions tighten 
>Japan, Australia to sanction N.Korean bank         
>Japan's NEC to sell mobile unit for 70-80 bln yen  
    
   MARKETS
>KOSPI up 0.3 pct as currency moves offset Cyprus   
>S.Korea won up for 2nd day on foreigners, banks    
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more
than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 coming
within striking distance of its all-time closing high, as strong
data on home prices and manufacturing fed optimism about the
economy. 
   * Global equity markets and crude oil rose on Tuesday after
housing and manufacturing data added to evidence of an improving
U.S. economy and helped offset investor concerns about the
Cyprus bailout. 
   * Brent crude rallied late on Tuesday to settle up more than
$1 above $109 a barrel, after U.S. crude had surged to a
five-week high above $96 a barrel, lifted by stronger
manufacturing and housing data in the United States. 
   * South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday as automakers and
other exporters were supported by currency moves, offsetting
concerns over potential repercussions of the Cyprus bailout
scheme. 
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

