FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 3
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 2, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Apr 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>N.Korea to restart nuclear reactor in weapons bid  
>U.S. deploys warship as tensions over N.Korea rise 
>STX Offshore seeks creditor help for debt woes     

   MARKETS
>KOSPI down as shipbuilders, construction firms drag 
>S.Korea won falls on N.Korea nuclear reactor news  
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector
after a government decision on payment rates, while factory
orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving. 
   * Major stock markets rose on Tuesday, with the U.S. S&P 500
index nearing its all-time high, while the dollar rallied from a
one-month low against the yen on bets the Bank of Japan will
announce further monetary easing this week. 
   * Brent crude oil settled lower and U.S. crude settled
slightly higher on Tuesday as traders weighed concerns about
demand and the possibility of a prolonged pipeline outage in the
U.S. Midwest. 
   * South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, with shipbuilders and
construction firms leading losses. 

    COMPANY NEWS
    * Hyundai Rotem, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co
, announced that it had won an order worth 1 trillion
Korean won ($894 million) to build subway carriages for Delhi
Metro Rail Corporation in India.
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       
($1 = 1118.1000 Korean won)

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.