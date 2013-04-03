FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 4
April 3, 2013

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>US to send missile defenses to Guam over NKorea    
>Pentagon OKs Lockheed or Boeing sale to S.Korea    
>Meet North Korea's new Kim, same as the old Kims?  
>N.Korea pressures South by halting entry to complex 
>S.Korea president calls for swift extra budget plan 
>Korea 'Bourne Identity' highlights peninsula strain 

   MARKETS
>S.Korea won erases losses on buying by exporters   
>KOSPI fall for 3rd day on tension with N.Korea     
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   *  Major stock markets and the dollar fell on Wednesday after
unexpectedly weak growth in U.S. private-sector jobs and
services dented optimism about the world's largest economy.
  
   * Oil prices fell 3 percent on Wednesday in the steepest
daily drop in five months, as U.S. crude inventories rose to
their highest since 1990 and as weak economic data weighed on
the outlook for demand. 
   * South Korean shares fell for a third consecutive session on
Wednesday after North Korea blocked access to a joint factory
zone, escalating tensions on the peninsula. 

    COMPANY NEWS
    * LG Electronics Inc has announced that it will
launch its 'Lucid 2' LTE smartphone in the U.S. market on April
4.
    
($1 = 1118.1000 Korean won)

 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

