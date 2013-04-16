FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 17
#Asia
April 16, 2013 / 11:06 PM / in 4 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as
well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>North Korea issues new threats over protests in South          
>Obama says he expects more provocation from North Korea        
>S.Korea biotech firm Celltrion says to look for buyer          
>S.Korean currency swaps down as foreigners sell bonds          
   
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won at 2-week high as dollar bets unwind; bonds up     
>KOSPI erase losses as planned extra budget aids bargain-hunting 

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst
decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and
Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results. 
   * Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in nine 
months as continued concern about the global economy weighed on the outlook for 
demand, while gold and U.S. stocks rebounded after a recent sell-off lured 
buyers back. 
   * South Korea's main stock index hit a near 5-month low on Tuesday on 
concerns over China's weak growth data, but that spurred bargain-hunting which 
lifted it to close slightly higher. 
    

   
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

