S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 19

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >North Korea offers talks but U.S. wants 'clear signals' >North Korea needs more tests for nuclear missile MARKETS >S.Korea won falls for 2nd day on risk aversion; bonds rise >Seoul shares near five-month low as earnings fears hit techs MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level after disappointing forecasts from eBay and other companies, casting doubt on the market's recent strength. * Stock markets around the world were volatile on Thursday, with U.S. stocks closing lower following weak data on factory activity, the latest in a series of indicators pointing to weak growth, while Europe ended near the lowest levels of the year. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 a barrel back toward $100 a barrel on Thursday, snapping a six-day losing streak as low prices sparked buying by bargain hunters. * Seoul shares fell on Thursday to a near five-month low, as LG Display led a broad selloff of tech stocks on worries about slowing demand for Apple Inc's products and a weak growth outlook for Intel. COMPANY NEWS * South Korean mobile manufacturer Pantech unveiled on Thursday its latest smartphone "Vega Iron," one day before Samsung Electronics Co Ltd starts pre-orders of the Galaxy S4. (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)