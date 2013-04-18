FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 19
#Asia
April 18, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as
well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>North Korea offers talks but U.S. wants 'clear signals'         
>North Korea needs more tests for nuclear missile                

    
   MARKETS
>S.Korea won falls for 2nd day on risk aversion; bonds rise      
>Seoul shares near five-month low as earnings fears hit techs    
    
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical
level after disappointing forecasts from eBay and other companies,
casting doubt on the market's recent strength. 
   * Stock markets around the world were volatile on Thursday, with U.S. stocks
closing lower following weak data on factory activity, the latest in a series of
indicators pointing to weak growth, while Europe ended near the lowest levels of
the year. 
   * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 a barrel back toward $100 a barrel on
Thursday, snapping a six-day losing streak as low prices sparked buying by
bargain hunters. 
   * Seoul shares fell on Thursday to a near five-month low, as LG Display
 led a broad selloff of tech stocks on worries about slowing demand
for Apple Inc's products and a weak growth outlook for Intel.
 
    
   COMPANY NEWS
   * South Korean mobile manufacturer Pantech unveiled on Thursday its latest
smartphone "Vega Iron," one day before Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
starts pre-orders of the Galaxy S4. 
   
 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
