S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 16
July 15, 2012 / 11:22 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
 TOP STORIES
>Nokia cuts US price of flagship smartphone in half 
>S.Korea c.bank cuts GDP, inflation outlook        
>S.Korea's finance workers plan strike in 12 years 
>LG to pay $380 mln to settle price-fixing         
>AIA, Manulife crunch numbers                      
>UAE nuclear plant gets environmental OK           
        
 MARKETS
>KOSPI halt 5-day skid on China's growth forecasts 
>S.Korea won reverses losses on China GDP           
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all
week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak.
 
    * Global stocks and oil prices surged in a relief rally on
Friday after Chinese data eased fears of a potential hard
landing for the world's No. 2 economy and a further blow to
growth worldwide.  
    * South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, snapping a
five-day losing streak after China's second quarter GDP growth
matched analyst forecasts, bringing relief to investors who had
braced themselves for a sharper decline. 

 IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

> Shinwon Corp. said it has acquired Italian luxury
brand Romeo Santamaria. 
> SK Gas Ltd. said it plans to launch a propylene
business.    
    
 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

