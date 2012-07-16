FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 17
July 16, 2012 / 11:47 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

  TOP STORIES 
>Dai-ichi, Korea Life bid for ING's SE Asia business 
>POSCO says not considering joining bid for GTT now 
>UAE's TAQA gets $355 mln financing for project     
>Hyundai Heavy to sell $636 mln Hyundai Motor block 
>Vale's iron ore ship in back service after accident 
>Hyundai Motor union plans new strike, still talking 
>N.Korea ditches top military man, purge seen       
    
  MARKETS
>S.Korea won up as traders eye Fed for further clues 
>KOSPI rise on China hopes;eyes on Bernanke,earnings 
 
 MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower after a surprise decline
in June retail sales, but Citigroup's earnings limited
losses. 
    * U.S. government bond yields flirted with record lows, oil
prices rallied and the dollar fell to a one-month low against
the yen after weak U.S. retail sales data fed bets a faltering
economy would prompt more stimulus from the Federal
Reserve. 
    * Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Monday,
lifted by hopes that signs of economic slowing will prompt
stimulus measures, especially in China, and by news a U.S. Navy
vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a fishing boat that
failed to heed warnings. 
    * Seoul shares rose again on Monday as worries about Chinese
growth further eased, but gains were capped as investors awaited
 cues from U.S. and domestic corporate earnings and policy hints
from the Federal Reserve. 

 IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

> Ten employees of LG Display Co Ltd and Samsung
Mobile Display Co Ltd were accused of being involved
in leaking Samsung's OLED technology.
       
 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by John Mair)

