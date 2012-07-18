FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 19
July 18, 2012 / 11:32 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

  TOP STORIES
>N.Korean leader cements control over army          
>S.Korea expands rate-fixing probe to top banks     
>UAE's first nuclear plant gets construction permit 
   
>Ascendas Hospitality cuts asset from Singapore IPO 
>Judge rejects secrecy bids in Apple vs. Samsung    

  MARKETS
>KOSPI falls; eyes N.Korea, Bernanke                
>S.Korea won rallies for 4th straight day           
 
 MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on
Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and
Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings. 
    * The euro fell broadly on Wednesday after comments by
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reignited worries about the euro
zone debt crisis and government bond prices rose over fears of
slow economic growth. 
    *  Oil prices rose on Wednesday, hitting a seven-week peak
as violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced
geopolitical fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke downplayed the risk of a double-dip recession. 
    * Seoul shares fell on Wednesday on caution ahead of U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's second day of
congressional testimony. Investors had already suffered an
attack of nerves brought on by North Korea saying it had an
"important announcement". 

 IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Motor Co recorded a 6.3% market share in
Europe in June, the largest ever for the Korean car manufacturer
according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.
       
 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
