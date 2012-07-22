FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 23
July 23, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES
>South Korea exports slump in July 1-20             
>Samsung Total to restart Daesan after power outage 
>N.Korea says forced to "reexamine" nuclear program 
>Kim plans economic changes in North Korea          
>Baseball, softball to merge bodies for 2020        
   
MARKET
>S.Korea won eases, breaks 5-day streak of gains    
>KOSPI close flat, tech rally underpins market      

 MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  U.S. and European stocks fell on Friday and the euro hit
record lows after Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region asked
for financial aid, increasing investor fears that the Spanish
government will seek a full-blown bailout.  
    *  Oil prices fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven
straight higher settlements, as the euro zone debt crisis
brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the
dollar. 
    * South Korea's main bourse closed flat after a rangebound
trading session on Friday, supported by a rally in tech stocks
which tracked sharp overnight gains in their Wall Street peers.
 

 (Reporting by Iktae Park)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
