FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 24
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
July 23, 2012 / 11:29 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES
>Apple, Samsung chiefs disagree on patent values    
>Retirees in Korea find it's no country for old men 
>Apple vs Samsung patent case kicks off in Australia 
>Korea NPS rejects Visteon's offer for Halla shares 
>For Asia's tech giants, clouds before the windows  
>South Korea Q2 q/q growth pace seen nearly halving 
>SK Innovation team up in electric car batteries    
>Korea banks failed to pass on full policy rate cuts 
>HTC sells back half of stake in audio firm Beats   
>Asia Naphtha-S.Korea's S-Oil fetches steep premiums 
 
  MARKETS
>S.Korea bonds rally, won down on rate cut hopes    
>KOSPI close at 1-1/2 wk low on Spain bailout fears 

 MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * World equity markets sold off and the euro set new
two-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Monday after reports
that more indebted regions in Spain need financial aid fueled
fears that the country may need a bailout. 
    *  Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down for a second
straight day, as worries on Europe prompted investors to sell
assets perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S. debt.
 
    * Seoul shares slumped to a one-and-a-half week closing low
on Monday over the concerns on Spain.
 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS   
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by 
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports 
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    >Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd will make an
announcement on the sale of shares in the company on July 30 or
31, an industry source told the Hankook Kyungjae newspaper.
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.