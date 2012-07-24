S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 25

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Woongjin, with KTB private equity for Coway stake >Toshiba to cut memory chip production by 30 pct >S.Korea's President apologises for graft scandal >S.Korea consumer sentiment,inflation view both ease >U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon to carry Olympic torch MARKETS >South Korea's won gains on China data; bonds fall >KOSPI reverses fall on China PMI; fears over Spain MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether UPS. * Stock markets fell and the euro hit a two-year low on Tuesday as rising Spanish borrowing costs drove Madrid closer to a full-scale bailout, while Greece's membership in the euro zone was at risk as its finances appeared to be off its aid package terms. * Oil edged up on Tuesday in choppy trading as signs that China's manufacturing sector was improving lent support while weak euro-zone data and the region's spreading debt crisis limited gains. * Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Tuesday, relieved by an improvement in Chinese manufacturing data, although the market remained under pressure from concerns that Spain could be forced into seeking a full-fledged sovereign bailout. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >SK Innovation Co Ltd and Continental AG will develop electric car batteries through a joint venture. >Dongbu HiTek Co Ltd said that it has been certified by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency to supply aerospace semiconductor and high-tech military equipment. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)