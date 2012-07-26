FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 27
July 26, 2012 / 11:24 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES
>Apple U.S. margins for iPad about half of iPhone   
>JD Power sees July US auto sales on par with June's 
>North Koreans "angry" at flag mix-up               
>N.Korea leader's wife can teach him about the enemy 
>S.Korea may resume Iranian crude oil imports soon  
>Apple says Samsung patent royalty demands unfair   
>Hyundai Q2 net up 10 pct as European sales surge   
>LG Display in red after price-fixing               
   
  MARKETS
>Korea won up on stocks, global momentum; bonds fall 
>KOSPI pulled up from 7-mth low by tech rally   

 MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday,
ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the strongest
signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the eurozone. 
    * The euro and stocks rallied on Thursday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever is
necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse. 
    * Oil futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday
after a pledge by the European Central Bank to protect the euro
zone eased some worries about the region's debt crisis. 
    * South Korean shares, which fell to a seven-month low the
previous day, rebounded on Thursday mainly on the back of a
rally by large-cap technology shares. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS   
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    > Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd won a
$20 billion order to build the largest coal-fired power plant in
Nigeria, the company announced on Thursday. 
    > LG Display Co Ltd said Thursday it plans to
invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.05 billion) in upgrading its
production line. 
 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
