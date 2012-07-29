FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 30
#Communications Equipment
July 29, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES
>Smartphones power record Samsung profit of $5.9 bln 
>More empty stomachs in N.Korea as Kim plans reforms 
>Kia Motors to launch new Soul compact next year    
>Kyobo Life decides not to bid for Woori Finance    
    
  MARKETS
>S.Korea won up, bonds down on Draghi comments      
>KOSPI at 2-1/2 week high lifed by tech, ECB        
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Stocks surged on Friday and the S&P 500 rose to its
highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further
stimulus.  
    * Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Friday. 
    * South Korean stocks climbed to a two-and-a-half week
closing high on Friday as hints of a bold debt-fighting stance
by the European Central Bank revived appetite for risk, while
blue chip technology shares were lifted by positive
earnings. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS   
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    > KIA Motors Corp' Kia Forte 2013 was unveiled
as the Kia K3 in South Korea.

Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

