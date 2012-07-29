S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 30

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Smartphones power record Samsung profit of $5.9 bln >More empty stomachs in N.Korea as Kim plans reforms >Kia Motors to launch new Soul compact next year >Kyobo Life decides not to bid for Woori Finance MARKETS >S.Korea won up, bonds down on Draghi comments >KOSPI at 2-1/2 week high lifed by tech, ECB MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Stocks surged on Friday and the S&P 500 rose to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus. * Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Friday. * South Korean stocks climbed to a two-and-a-half week closing high on Friday as hints of a bold debt-fighting stance by the European Central Bank revived appetite for risk, while blue chip technology shares were lifted by positive earnings. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > KIA Motors Corp' Kia Forte 2013 was unveiled as the Kia K3 in South Korea. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)