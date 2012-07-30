FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 31
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
July 30, 2012 / 11:04 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
    
  TOP STORIES
>UN to send team into North Korea after floods      
>U.S. sets duties on washers from Mexico,South Korea 
>SKorea c.bank warns weakening property loan quality 
>Japan's Iranian crude imports jump in June from May 
>Apple, Samsung patent trial set to kick off in U.S. 
>Hyundai recalls Santa Fe, Sonata on air bag issues 
    
  MARKETS
>KOSPI at 4-wk high on hopes of global c.bank action 
>S.Korea won slips from 4-week high on importers    

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors
paused following the best two-day run this year, with central
bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming. 
    * Global stocks rose on Monday on expectations that the
European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will take
measures to support struggling economies when they meet this
week, but the euro slid against the dollar on worries that the
central banks will act less aggressively than hoped. 
    * Brent oil ended down for the first time in five sessions
on Monday as worries that expected stimulus from the United
States and Europe may fail to lift their economies overshadowed
signs of lower OPEC production. 
    * South Korean stocks climbed to a four-week closing high on
Monday, buoyed by expectations of further easing measures by
global central banks to support growth and tame a deepening debt
crisis in Europe. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS   
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Dongbu Lightec Co Ltd will establish a
corporate body in Germany in September.

Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.