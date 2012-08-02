FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 3
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
August 2, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 3(Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

  TOP STORIES
>Sony slashes profit outlook, Sharp cuts jobs       
>South Korea buys gold; c.bank purchases set to rise 
>Apple seeks punishment for Samsung lawyer's actions 
>Olympics-Archery-Korean Ki wins individual gold    

  MARKETS
>KOSPI falls on Fed inaction; ECB in focus          
>Korea won down on Fed inaction; bonds up           

 MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed
investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone
debt crisis. 
    * Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Thursday after the
European Central Bank disappointed investors who were hoping for
immediate action to combat the euro zone debt crisis.
 
    * Brent crude futures slipped on Thursday as disappointment
that the European Central Bank did not offer more immediate
steps to boost economic growth weighed on oil prices, even as
tightening North Sea supply and geopolitical concerns limited
losses. 
    * South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new stimulus measures,
with attention focusing on whether the European Central Bank
would take action later in the day to contain the region's debt
crisis. 

 IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    > STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd was picked
as a preferred bidder for the construction of an FSO (Floating
Storage and Offloading) project worth $500 billion. 
    > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced it has
embarked on production of fast embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC)
chips with 64GB density.

    Latest KR stock report     Latest money report 
  
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.