S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 7

Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Samsung, Apple spar over gadgets' specs >Founder offers to take troubled Best Buy private >South Korea's Yang grabs vault gold >Ford's new Asia-Pacific plants to boost flexibility >Sharp's options narrowing as Hon Hai parts maker MARKETS >S.Korea won gives up gains on dlr demand;bonds down >KOSPI closes at 7-wk high on U.S. jobs, ECB hopes MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on hopes for more assistance for the troubled euro zone. * Global stocks and the euro rose on Monday on optimism the European Central Bank will provide more help to euro zone nations under pressure from bond markets. * Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Monday, closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S stock markets rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. * Seoul shares climbed to a seven-week closing high on Monday, posting sharp gains on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and resuscitated hopes of fresh easing from the European Central Bank. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Daewoo Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd is reportedly pushing forward to create a $1 billion private equity fund. > LS Industrial Systems Co Ltd and a group of Congolese special envoys discussed ways on Monday to cooperate in the power infrastructure business in Anyang, South Korea. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)