S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 7
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
#Communications Equipment
August 6, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7(Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

  TOP STORIES
>Samsung, Apple spar over gadgets' specs            
>Founder offers to take troubled Best Buy private   
>South Korea's Yang grabs vault gold                
>Ford's new Asia-Pacific plants to boost flexibility 
>Sharp's options narrowing as Hon Hai parts maker   

  MARKETS
>S.Korea won gives up gains on dlr demand;bonds down 
>KOSPI closes at 7-wk high on U.S. jobs, ECB hopes  
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day
in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on hopes for
more assistance for the troubled euro zone. 
    * Global stocks and the euro rose on Monday on optimism the
European Central Bank will provide more help to euro zone
nations under pressure from bond markets. 
    * Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Monday,
closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S stock markets
rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed ongoing
turmoil in the Middle East. 
    * Seoul shares climbed to a seven-week closing high on
Monday, posting sharp gains on the back of
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and resuscitated hopes of
fresh easing from the European Central Bank. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
   
    > Daewoo Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd is reportedly pushing
forward to create a $1 billion private equity fund.
    > LS Industrial Systems Co Ltd and a group of
Congolese special envoys discussed ways on Monday to cooperate
in the power infrastructure business in Anyang, South Korea. 
        
 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
