S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 9

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

TOP STORIES >India's Mahindra beats Q1 profit estimate >S.Korea to resume buying Iranian crude in Sept >S.Korea July bank lending to households slows >Soccer-Brazil move step nearer elusive gold MARKETS >KOSPI post 3-day rally on persistent easing >S.Korea won rises for third day on stocks MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Standard & Poor's 500 just extended a streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another thinly traded session. * Global shares lost steam on Wednesday and traded little changed, while the euro fell as a lack of details prompted investors to tone down optimism for early central bank action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. * Oil futures turned mixed in late trading on Wednesday after leaping to three-month highs on U.S. government data showing a sharp drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week and amid worries about lower North Sea oil production. * South Korean shares rose for a third-straight session on Wednesday on optimism that policymakers will soon take action to bolster the global economy, with traders looking to a raft of Chinese data for further impetus. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Fiat SpA will enter into the South Korean market in January next year.