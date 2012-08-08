FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 9
August 8, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
   
  TOP STORIES
>India's Mahindra beats Q1 profit estimate         
>S.Korea to resume buying Iranian crude in Sept    
>S.Korea July bank lending to households slows     
      
>Soccer-Brazil move step nearer elusive gold       
 
  MARKETS
>KOSPI post 3-day rally on persistent easing       
  
>S.Korea won rises for third day on stocks         
  
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The Standard & Poor's 500 just extended a streak of gains
to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another
thinly traded session. 
    * Global shares lost steam on Wednesday and traded little
changed, while the euro fell as a lack of details prompted
investors to tone down optimism for early central bank action to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis. 
    * Oil futures turned mixed in late trading on Wednesday
after leaping to three-month highs on U.S. government data
showing a sharp drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week
and amid worries about lower North Sea oil production. 
    * South Korean shares rose for a third-straight session on
Wednesday on optimism that policymakers will soon take action to
bolster the global economy, with traders looking to a raft of
Chinese data for further impetus. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    >Fiat SpA will enter into the South Korean market
in January next year.
        
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

