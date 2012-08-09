FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 10
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
August 9, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>N.Korea famine not imminent, flood impact unclear  
>S.Korea c.bank holds rates, seen cutting in Sept   
>Samsung not buying RIM or BlackBerry licence       
>S.Korea plans spot checks on HSBC, StanChart       

  MARKETS
>KOSPI 3-mth high as foreigners gobble up stocks    
>Korea won up on foreigners' stock buy, bonds down  
   
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth
day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering
expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent
support to a market lacking new catalysts. 
    * World shares held in positive territory in quiet trade on
Thursday, with U.S. stocks staying near four-year highs after
Chinese economic data kept hope alive that central banks would
do more to bolster growth. 
    * Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the
fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected
economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North
Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus.
 
    * South Korean shares surged to a three-month closing high
on Thursday on heavy foreign buying, with the market underpinned
by hopes of decisive action by major central banks to address
the fiscal crisis in Europe and bolster global growth. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    > For the first time ever among global steel makers, Posco
 will provide 490MPa Advanced High Strength Steel
(AHSS) for automobiles.
    > SK Telecom Co Ltd and a few affiliates of CJ
Corp signed an MOU to strategically bolster
cooperation in marketing, mobile networks, distribution and
contents. 

Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.