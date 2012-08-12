S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 13

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Japan to take islands dispute with Korea to court >Samsung takes on Apple over value of phone features >China July exports undershoot forecasts >Courtroom tension boils in Apple-Samsung showdown >S.Korean told to miss soccer medal ceremony >IOC asks S.Korea to bar player from podium MARKETS >KOSPI up for 5th day on sustained foreign buying >S.Korea won snaps 4-day rally on poor China trade MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period. * U.S. stocks notched a gain for the sixth session in a row on Friday, while the euro faltered as gloomy Chinese economic data butted up against expectations policymakers could act to shore up the world's economies. * Oil prices slipped on Friday on data showing China's crude oil imports dropped in July and on weaker global oil demand forecasts by the International Energy Agency. * South Korean shares rose for a fifth-straight day on Friday on sustained foreign buying, extending a rally backed by hopes of decisive policy action from global central banks to bolster growth and tame the deepening debt crisis in Europe. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >KIA Motors Corp will start its global social service business, 'Green Light Project' in Tanzania, Africa. >Daewoo Securities Co Ltd and Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd will each establish a local subsidiary in Singapore. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)