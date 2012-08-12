FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 13
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 12, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Japan to take islands dispute with Korea to court  
>Samsung takes on Apple over value of phone features 
>China July exports undershoot forecasts            
>Courtroom tension boils in Apple-Samsung showdown  
>S.Korean told to miss soccer medal ceremony        
>IOC asks S.Korea to bar player from podium         
    
  MARKETS
>KOSPI up for 5th day on sustained foreign buying   
>S.Korea won snaps 4-day rally on poor China trade  
   
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on
Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity
was light and gains were slight as the market enters a
seasonally slow period. 
    * U.S. stocks notched a gain for the sixth session in a row
on Friday, while the euro faltered as gloomy Chinese economic
data butted up against expectations policymakers could act to
shore up the world's economies. 
    * Oil prices slipped on Friday on data showing China's crude
oil imports dropped in July and on weaker global oil demand
forecasts by the International Energy Agency. 
    * South Korean shares rose for a fifth-straight day on
Friday on sustained foreign buying, extending a rally backed by
hopes of decisive policy action from global central banks to
bolster growth and tame the deepening debt crisis in
Europe. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    >KIA Motors Corp will start its global social
service business, 'Green Light Project' in Tanzania, Africa. 
    >Daewoo Securities Co Ltd and Mirae Asset
Securities Co Ltd will each establish a local
subsidiary in Singapore. 

Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.