FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 14
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 13, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
> Powerful uncle of N.Korea leader in China         
   
> Apple expert shines light on Samsung sales in U.S. 
> Kodak extends patent auction deadline             
> Russia: U.S. sanctions on Iran could affect ties  
> Apple has licensed design patents to Microsoft    
>"Uncool" Korean star goes viral with rapping dance 
    
  MARKETS
>KOSPI fall after 5-day rally on growth fear        
>S.Korea won down for 2nd straight day; bonds down  
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set
in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data
provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global
economy. 
    * World stock markets eased on Monday after the weak
Japanese economic data added to the latest reports showing a
slowing global economy, while the euro rose as investors exited
bearish bets against the common currency. 
    * Brent crude prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, hitting
a three-month peak on concerns about North Sea supply and Middle
East tensions, while fears about a slowing global economy
checked gains. 
    * Seoul shares edged lower on Monday on further evidence of
sluggish global growth, snapping a five-day winning streak as
investors consolidated gains from last week's rally backed by
hopes of further stimulus from global central banks. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    > Cheil Worldwide Inc, South Korea's top
advertising company, took over Shanghai-based advertising agency
Bravo.
    > Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co won a
$124 million contract to construct government buildings in
Algeria. 

Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.