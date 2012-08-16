FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 17
August 16, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Japan to deport Chinese activists                  
>Lenovo profit beats estimates;China slowdown a risk 
>Stylus, split-screen stand new Samsung tablet apart 
>Iran seeks higher returns on S. Korea bank accounts 
>S.Korea's Hanwha chief jailed for 4 years          
>Sharp in talks to sell Japan solar cell plant      
>Samsung unveil new tablet to challenge Apple's iPad 
    
  MARKETS
>KOSPI ends flat, lack of stimulus cues             
>S.Korea won down on US data; bonds fall            
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April
on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel
that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to
fight the region's debt crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after
it raised its dividend. 
    * World shares rose to near 3-1/2-month highs on Thursday
after supportive comments from Germany on the ECB's efforts to
contain the region's debt crisis, while  disappointing U.S. data
weakened the dollar. 
    * Oil prices hit a three-month peak on Thursday as comments
from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the
ECB's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities,
pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic
stimulus. 
    * Seoul shares ended nearly flat on Thursday after a
rangebound trading session, as investors consolidated gains from
a recent rally while awaiting further news on expected easing
action from major central banks to bolster growth. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    >On Aug. 16, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd released
a stainless steel microwave, which includes a power saving
button aimed at decreasing electric charges by 40 percent
compared with existing microwaves.
    >Amorepacific Group will be added to Morgan
Stanley Capital International's emerging markets index.

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
