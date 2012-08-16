S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 17

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Japan to deport Chinese activists >Lenovo profit beats estimates;China slowdown a risk >Stylus, split-screen stand new Samsung tablet apart >Iran seeks higher returns on S. Korea bank accounts >S.Korea's Hanwha chief jailed for 4 years >Sharp in talks to sell Japan solar cell plant >Samsung unveil new tablet to challenge Apple's iPad MARKETS >KOSPI ends flat, lack of stimulus cues >S.Korea won down on US data; bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the region's debt crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it raised its dividend. * World shares rose to near 3-1/2-month highs on Thursday after supportive comments from Germany on the ECB's efforts to contain the region's debt crisis, while disappointing U.S. data weakened the dollar. * Oil prices hit a three-month peak on Thursday as comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the ECB's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus. * Seoul shares ended nearly flat on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, as investors consolidated gains from a recent rally while awaiting further news on expected easing action from major central banks to bolster growth. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >On Aug. 16, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd released a stainless steel microwave, which includes a power saving button aimed at decreasing electric charges by 40 percent compared with existing microwaves. >Amorepacific Group will be added to Morgan Stanley Capital International's emerging markets index. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)